One man taken to hospital following skateboarding accident

An unresponsive man was taken to the hospital with a head injury after a skateboarding accident in the city.

Erie Police and Emergycare responded to the scene of what was originally reported as a suspected pedestrian struck.

A 27-year-old man was found unresponsive on East 4th Street between French Street and State Street in Erie.

After reviewing video from the area it was determined that the man fell off his skateboard. There were no vehicles in that immediate area during that stretch of time.

He suffered a serious head injury. The victim has not been identified.