One million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch off ticket sold at Presque Isle Downs and Casino

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth one million dollars has been sold in Erie County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the winning one million extreme green scratch off ticket was sold at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

The casino will also receive a $5,00 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

No word has been released yet as to if anyone has turned in the winning ticket or not.

The winner will have one year from the date of purchase to claim their prize.

