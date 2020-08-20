One of three defendants charged with helping murder suspect waives charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One of three defendants charged with aiding double murder suspect Cody Potthoff hide evidence has waived his charges to court. 

Twenty-four-year-old Cameron Zimmerman is charged with abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence. 

Zimmerman is accused of helping Potthoff hide the body of 41-year-old Ian Weldon in North East. 

Police believe Potthoff killed two people, shooting a third and stealing as many as five vehicles in a two-day crime spree. 

Two others have also been charged with helping Potthoff along the way. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar