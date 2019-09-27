One of two men convicted in state child pornography case scheduled to be sentenced today

One of two men convicted in a state child pornography case is scheduled to be sentenced today.

The State Attorney General’s Office charged 24-year-old Jacob Gunn after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He waived his preliminary hearing back in January of this year. He is charged with eight counts of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, as well as one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

28-year-old Charles Miller is also charged in the case.