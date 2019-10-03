One person arrested after false report of shooting in Union City

Union City police are investigating after a call came into the 911 Center that a shooting had occurred near the area of East High and Bridge Streets. The calls came in shortly after 2:00am this morning. The initial information given to police by the dispatcher was that a male victim on scene was shot twice.

When police arrived, Union City police gathered information from a juvenile male that was involved in the alleged shooting. This male told police that he and another male friend were going to the home on East High Street to confront another male over some animosity involving a love triangle with a female, this according to a news release from Union City Police.

The male reported to police that that after they were walking into the yard at the East High Street residence, they had a spotlight shown on them and two gunshots were fired.

Union City Police were assisted by two units from the Pennsylvania State Police and they scanned the perimeter as well as called out the residents of the house for over an hour and a half.

One of the residents, 35-year old Adam Elder became very agitated and combative, causing police to struggle for nearly 45 minutes before using a taser on Elder. He was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After being released, Elder kicked a Union City Police officer in the groin while being secured in the police vehicle for transport.

Police determined that there as no were shooting victims and that no shooting had taken place. Adam Elder was arraigned on one count each of aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct