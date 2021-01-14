One person arrested after hours-long standoff on East 13th Street

Erie Police have taken one person into custody after an hours-long standoff, and are searching for another.

According to police, this began with a man fleeing from traffic stop. This took place around 4:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon

This led officers to a house in the 400 block of the East 13th Street to execute a search warrant.

With the area blocked off, The Erie Police S.W.A.T. team responded. After a forced entry, they took a woman into custody.

Police telling JET 24 Action News that the woman had a warrant from State Police for her arrest.

They did not find the man who fled the traffic stop and also has warrants out for his arrest.