One suspect is at large after leading police on a high speed chase.

At 1:30 a.m. on April 17, Erie City Police attempted to pull over a black BMW on East 12th and East Avenue after the BMW ran a red light.

The BMW later fled the scene and led police on a high speed chase.

While chasing the vehicle, the police cruiser hit a patch of ice and slid into a pole. No injuries were reported from this collision.

The BMW was later spotted by a passer on Franklin Avenue. The driver of the BMW was then seen throwing a bag and object, believed to be a gun, out of the vehicle.

Police were able to recover a magazine and bullets.

Later on the vehicle was located in an ally on the 200 block of East 23rd Street. The BMW was towed to City Hall.

Police currently have one person of interest who is at large at the time of writing.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.