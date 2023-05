City of Erie police have made an arrest following a shots fired incident at one local business.

According to Erie Police, troopers were called to Super Chicken Longue in the 1000 block of State Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say several shots were fired inside, but there were no reported injuries. On Sunday morning, 50-year-old Yaphet Ettison was charged with three counts of attempted homicide among other charges.

Erie Police recovered a 9 mm handgun and two shell casings.