A female pedestrian was struck by a car on West 26th Street early Saturday evening.

Erie Police confirmed that the fatal crash happened around 8:45 Saturday night in front of Haggerty’s Bar & Dinor in the 1900 block of West 26th Street.

Erie Police will be looking at surveillance footage to see what caused this accident. Traffic investigators are on the scene and West 26th Street is closed at this time. The exact age of the female victim is unknown.