One Person Dead After Early Morning Bayfront Parkway Crash











One person is dead following an accident on the Bayfront Parkway early this morning.

Around three o’clock this morning, an Emergycare crew discovered a downed light post in the middle of the bayfront parkway near port access road, that’s near the wastewater treatment plant.

Upon further investigation, they found a car in a nearby ditch that apparently also struck a telephone pole, bringing down power lines.

Erie Police have confirmed that one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A traffic investigator has also been called to the scene to help determine what led to the accident.

Traffic along the Bayfront Parkway is closed as crews cleaned up the mess.

We’ll continue to bring you more information on this accident as it becomes available.