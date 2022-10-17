One person is dead after a high-speed chase through the streets of Erie on Saturday.

According to Erie Police, the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. when police spotted what was believed to be a stolen truck.

A chase ensued and ended when the driver lost control, rolled the truck and crashed into several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a local hospital.

“This is a terrible accident from fleeing from police. Officers did find a gun and drugs there in the vehicle that we believe may have been the reason why the person fled,” said Chief of Police Dan Spizarny, City of Erie.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.