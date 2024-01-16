Fairview Twp., Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person and one dog are dead after a fire breaks out overnight.

Calls for the fire went out around just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the 6300 block of West Lake Road. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a home that was well-involved in flames.

Crews fought the fire over the next few hours in the bitter cold temperatures, getting the fire under control two hours later.

Officials on the scene confirmed to us that one person and one dog were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.