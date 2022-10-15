One person has died after a truck they were driving rolled over and totaled several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets.

The first calls came in around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for a rollover accident, after a high-speed chase through the City of Erie resulted in the driver being ejected.

A witness on the scene said Erie City Police performed CPR on the young male victim and was transported to UPMC Hamot, where he later died.

According to a family member at the scene, the truck was stolen on Friday, Oct. 14, outside the Wayne Baptist Church, while his father was working inside the church. Police continue to investigate.