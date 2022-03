One person is dead after an accident along one busy Erie roadway on Saturday night.

This happened around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 8th Street.

According to Erie Police, a pedestrian was struck and killed.

We’re told crews were on scene for several hours and they are still investigating.