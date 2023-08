Millcreek Police are investigating a fatal Saturday night wreck.

The wrecked happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Sterrettania and Thomas Roads.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, a 43-year-old male from Erie was travelling on his motorcycle when he struck the back of a pick-up truck that pulled in front of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.