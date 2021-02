One person is dead following a wreck in Albion this evening. This is a developing story.

According to Erie County 911, this happened around 4:20 at the intersection of Penside and Moses Road.

When crews got to the scene, they found a truck on its side along with a person on the ground.

Crews said that the victim was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews are still investigating the situation.