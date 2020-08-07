One person dead following accident at roundabout

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump huddled at the White House Thursday with the Senate's top Republican, searching for a way forward on vital COVID-19 rescue money, while Trump's top bargainers returned to Capitol Hill amid increasing concern that negotiations with Democrats might collapse.

The impasse in the negotiations is putting at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people, and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.