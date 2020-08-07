One person is dead following and accident at the Millfair Road roundabout that intersects with West Lake Road (Route 5).
The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. this morning. State Police out of Girard, as well as, several fire crews responded to the call for a rollover vehicle with entrapment.
Once on the scene, they discovered the vehicle on its roof. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information is being released at this time.
We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
One person dead following accident at roundabout
