One person dead following accident in Waterford

The coroner has been notified after an accident in Waterford.

According to Erie County 911, calls for this accident went out just before 10 p.m. on Flatts Road.

According to reports from the scene, a fire truck is blocking Flatts Road near Troyers Strawberry Acres.

Pennsylvania State Police have only confirmed that they do have troopers on scene.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.