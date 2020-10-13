Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence Park Police and Erie City Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 4500 block of East Lake Road at Partner’s Tavern. No word yet on if the shooting happened inside the business.
The first calls came in to Erie County 911 just before 1:45 Tuesday morning. Once on scene, first responders found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. That victim was in traumatic arrest when the ambulance transported him from the scene for treatment, but he did not survive.
No other information is available at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
One Person Dead Following Overnight Shooting at Partner’s
Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence Park Police and Erie City Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 4500 block of East Lake Road at Partner’s Tavern. No word yet on if the shooting happened inside the business.