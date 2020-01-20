One person dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Southgate Drive

One person is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the City of Erie.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirming to JET 24 Action News that a 26-year old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The male was transported after suffering a gunshot wound.

Calls came in shortly after 3:00pm this afternoon for a person with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Southgate Drive.

An autopsy is scheduled for noon on Tuesday. Erie Police are continuing their investigation. No additional information was readily available by Erie Police.