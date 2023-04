Calls went out for an accident involving a motorcycle just before 10 pm Sunday night in the 12500 block of East Main Road in North East.

34 year old Ethan Eimers was traveling westbound on State Route 20 on his motorcycle when 34 year old Anthony Tafelski was turning left onto Stinson Road.

They collided head on, and Eimers was taken to UMPC Hamot where he later succumbed to his injuries