One person is seriously injured after being ejected from their car tonight.

The two car accident happened on the 4000 block of West 12th Street just before 6 p.m.

According to Erie County 911, one person was ejected from their vehicle. The person was taken to the hospital with what are being described as serious injuries.

The crash caused West 12th Street to close in both directions. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.