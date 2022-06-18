A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

We are learning about a motor vehicle accident with entrapment that took place on Route 89 and Wildman Road.

Calls for this accident came in just after 1 p.m. on June 18.

It was initially reported that two vehicles were involved in this accident and both received heavy damage.

Greenfield Fire Department responded to the scene.

The individual that was entrapped in the vehicle was freed shortly after responders arrived on scene.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.