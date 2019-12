A man was flown to the hospital after an ATV accident in Crawford County.

The calls came in shortly after five tonight as 50-year old Timothy Taylor was traveling south on Townhall Road when he attempted to turn right onto Dutch Hill Road when he overturned his ATV.

The Yamaha ATV landed on top of Taylor, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Taylor was flown to a local hospital for treatment. It’s not known the severity of his injuries at this time.

Taylor will be cited by State Police