One person hospitalized after rollover accident along Interstate 79

One person was taken to the hospital on New Year’s evening after rolling their car on the interstate.

The accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Interstate 79 southbound near the McKean exit.

According to reports from the scene, one vehicle rolled off of the highway and onto its roof. One man was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the accident