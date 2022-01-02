One person hospitalized after rollover accident in Millcreek Township

A vehicle flies off of the curb and crashes into a front porch of a home in Millcreek Township on Sunday evening.

The accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of West 56th Street and Peach Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they found one vehicle on its roof.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle flew off of a curb and hit the porch of a house and a van in a driveway.

One person had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The icy road conditions were to blame for the accident, according to Millcreek Police.

