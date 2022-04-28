Erie Police were called to the 900 block of East 38th Street Thursday, April 28 after reports of a man being shot.

Moments later, police responded to calls of a gunshot victim appearing just blocks from UPMC Hamot.

Calls came in around 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot in the chest in the 900 block of East 38th Street.

Police confirmed to JET 24 Action News that one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. It is also unknown at this time if any arrests have been made.

Neighbors told our crew on scene that this isn’t the first time police have been to that house.

