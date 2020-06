One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident in Fairview Sunday evening.

Rescue crews were called to the 8000 block of Avonia Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When they arrived, crews discovered one truck with heavy damage in a ditch on the corner of Avonia Road and Market Road.

First responders pulled the driver out of the vehicle and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on a cause for the accident.