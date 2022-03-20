One person is in serious condition following a rollover accident that took place on March 19.

According to police, this rollover took place just before 1 p.m. at West Ridge and Asbury Roads.

During this accident a Dodge Ram rolled over and destroyed part of the entrance to the Congregation Brith Shalom Cemetery.

One person that was in the Dodge was taken to a local hospital. At this time we are unsure how serious the injuries are.

Crews had to close down part of the roadway for about an hour while clearing the scene.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.