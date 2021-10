One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Erie overnight.

It happened in the 700 block of East 8th Street just after 12:30 a.m. Monday. According to Erie Police, one person was shot inside a home.

That person was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

There is no word on a suspect at this time. Police are investigating the incident.

