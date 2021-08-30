One person hospitalized in overnight two-car accident on E. 10th & Downing Ave.

A two-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight.

The accident happened at the intersection of East 10th Street and Downing Ave. in Erie. That’s where police say two cars apparently collided, causing heavy front-end damage.

One person involved suffered from a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is no word on any other injuries or what led to the crash.

