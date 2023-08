(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in custody and another is injured following an early morning stabbing.

Police responding to a disturbance call in the 200 block of West 8th street around 4:55 AM this morning.

According to police, two males were involved in the incident.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries caused by a small hatchet.

Police confirming that one male is in custody as the investigation continues.