One person in Girard injured after crashing through a row of evergreens

One person is injured after a vehicle slams through a row of evergreens.

Firefighters from the Dobler Hose Company were called to the scene at shady Brook Circle in Girard shortly before 5:30 p.m. tonight.

Pennsylvania State Police and West County Paramedics also responded to the scene.

According to reports at the scene, an SUV plowed through a wall of 20-foot-tall evergreens before coming to rest against a mobile home.

The driver of the SUV was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No other injuries were reported. No word has been released as to what caused the crash.

