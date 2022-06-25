One person was seriously injured following an accident in Cranesville on Friday evening.

The accident took place around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Old Albion Road and Thrasher Road.

According to reports from the scene, a car and a motorcycle collided head on resulting in the motorcyclist being life-flighted to the hospital.

The car sustained heavy damage as well. No word has been released on any other injuries or the condition of the motorcyclist.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.