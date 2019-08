One person was injured this morning after an accident on Waterford Street in Union City. The calls went out shortly after 8:00am at 95 Waterford Street for reports of a car into a house

According to reports from the scene, the female occupant traveling west bound left the roadway and traveled across a gravel driveway before going into the side of the house.

The woman was taken to the hospital via ambulance as a precaution to get checked for any other injuries,