One person is injured after being hit by a car in West County late Thursday afternoon.

Calls for the accident went out just after 4:00 p.m. in the 9400 block of Middle Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.