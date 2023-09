(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported accident involving a pedestrian shortly after midnight Sunday.

Calls first came in at 12:10 Sunday morning for a pedestrian struck by a car near the intersection of East 12th and German Streets.

The car suffered heavy damage and the pedestrian was transported to UPMC Hamot with unknown injuries.

Erie Police continue to investigate.