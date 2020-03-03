One person injured after car hits tree on Fairmount Parkway

One person was injured in an early morning accident this morning.

Just before 2 a.m., calls came in for reports of a car into a tree in the 1500 block of Fairmount Parkway in Erie.

Once on the scene, crews reported that the driver was unresponsive. The driver was apparently heading West on Fairmount Parkway when she lost control, reportedly sideswiping a parked car before slamming into a tree.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no word on what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.