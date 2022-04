One person is injured following a car accident in Harborcreek Township.

This accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on April 12 in the 5200 block of Buffalo Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of the car hit multiple poles before driving into a ditch.

The driver was pulled from the wreck and was then taken to the hospital.

No word has been released on the extent of injuries or what caused the accident.