Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in the hospital after colliding with a metal pole early on New Year’s Day.

Calls for that accident in the 900 block of East 12th Street went out around 12:45 am.

When crews arrived on scene they found a single vehicle with heavy damage. According to officials, they estimate the vehicle was traveling around 80 miles per hour before colliding with the metal traffic light pole.

One male was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.