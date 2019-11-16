One person injured after rollover accident in Crawford County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One person was taken to the hospital after a wild ride that ended with a vehicle rolling over

The accident happened in the 5400 block of PA 173 in Meadville around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

According to reports from the scene, one vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the roadway. The car went into a ditch, then over a driveway before going down an embankment.

The vehicle ended up on its roof before coming to a stop. The driver was taken to Meadville Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar