One person injured after rollover accident in Crawford County

One person was taken to the hospital after a wild ride that ended with a vehicle rolling over

The accident happened in the 5400 block of PA 173 in Meadville around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

According to reports from the scene, one vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the roadway. The car went into a ditch, then over a driveway before going down an embankment.



The vehicle ended up on its roof before coming to a stop. The driver was taken to Meadville Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.