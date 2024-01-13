(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was injured after a PennDOT snow plow and a car collided Saturday evening in Girard.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 20 and Lourdes Road around 5:30 P.M. and found the car with moderate damage.

Crews briefly had to shut down westbound traffic on Rt. 20 while one person had to be extricated from their vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

All lanes have since been opened and state police continue to investigate.