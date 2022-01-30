One person injured following two car accident in Girard

A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

One person is injured following a two car accident that took place in Girard on Saturday night.

AF Dobler Hose and Ladder Company responded to the crash that occurred on the 11000 block of Ridge Road around 9 p.m.

One patient was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were initially in the westbound lane, however one of the vehicles ended up on its side while the other ended up in a guardrail.

For a period of time the westbound lane of Ridge Road was shut down in order to remove the vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate this accident.