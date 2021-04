A four car accident near Corry sent one person to the hospital.

The accident happened at the intersection of Scotts Crossing Road and Route 6 just before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved a PA Fish and Boat Commission truck, a semi and two other cars.

According to Erie County 911, at least one person was taken to the hospital with what are being described as minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the accident.