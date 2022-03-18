One person was injured after a head-on collision in Millcreek Township.

Calls for the crash went out just before 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of West 38th Street and Sterrettania Road.

According to reports from the scene, a car attempted to make a left-hand turn before colliding with the other vehicle.

Both cars sustained heavy damage.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.