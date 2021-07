One man is injured after a late night shooting in Erie.

Erie Police and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Parade Street just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of the road was closed to process the scene.

More than 20 shell casings were reportedly recovered.

There is no word on a possible suspect or a motive, but police are investigating.