Around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning first responders were dispatched to the 6600 block of Sterrettania Road in McKean for a one vehicle rollover accident.

Once on scene, crews found a car on its side in a ditch. According to PSP, the driver reported not knowing what happened leading up to the accident.

That driver, described as a man in his 50s, was ejected from the car. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance for minor injuries.



The accident is under investigation.