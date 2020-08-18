One person injured in rollover accident on East Lake Road

A rollover accident on East Lake Road sent one man to the hospital.

The accident happened near the 7200 block of East Lake Road in Erie just before 11 p.m.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they found a car on its roof. East-bound traffic on East Lake Road was shut down for a short time while they cleaned up the wreckage.

The driver was taken to the hospital via ambulance for treatment. There is currently no word on the severity of his injuries or what caused the accident.

Erie Police are investigating.