One person injured in rollover on Grubb Rd

One person is taken to the hospital after their SUV rolls over into a ditch.

Emergency crews were called to 8190 Grubb Road just before 6:30 Friday night for a vehicle rollover. The vehicle rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof in a ditch. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No word on what caused the accident.