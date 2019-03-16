Local News

One person injured in rollover on Grubb Rd

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 08:09 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 08:09 PM EDT

One person is taken to the hospital after their SUV rolls over into a ditch.

Emergency crews were called to 8190 Grubb Road just before 6:30 Friday night for a vehicle rollover. The vehicle rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof in a ditch. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No word on what caused the accident.

