One person injured in two car accident on East Gore Road and Perry Highway

One person has been taken to the hospital following a two car crash in Millcreek.

Millcreek Police responded to the accident at the intersection of East Gore Road and Perry Highway shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A total of five people were involved in the crash. A 25-year-old woman was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery for non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was cut down to a single lane as crews worked to clear the scene. An eye witness said a man driving one of the vehicles ran through the stop sign.

